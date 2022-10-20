 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Short, Thomas Jay, 63. Tulsa

Short, Thomas Jay, 63. Tulsa, Professional Artist. Died Friday, October 14. Graveside Service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

