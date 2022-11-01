Shklar, Steven Mark "Steve", 71. Owasso, Coach, Teacher and Entrepreneur. Died Thursday, October 27. Viewing/Visitation, Tuesday, 10 am - 7 pm with family to receive friends from 5 pm - 7 pm Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry. Funeral Service, Wednesday, 4 pm Sperry High School Stadium, Sperry. Johnson
