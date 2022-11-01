 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shklar, Steven Mark "Steve", 71. Owasso,

  • 0

Shklar, Steven Mark "Steve", 71. Owasso, Coach, Teacher and Entrepreneur. Died Thursday, October 27. Viewing/Visitation, Tuesday, 10 am - 7 pm with family to receive friends from 5 pm - 7 pm Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry. Funeral Service, Wednesday, 4 pm Sperry High School Stadium, Sperry. Johnson

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert