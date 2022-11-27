Shipman, Rogene, 79. Broken Arrow, Speec

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Shipman, Rogene, 79. Broken Arrow, Speech Therapist. Died Wednesday, November 16. Rosary will be Thursday, December 1 at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be 10am, Friday, December 2 at St. Benedicts Church. . Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

