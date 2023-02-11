Shipley, Delwin, 87. Tulsa, Hospital Supply Salesman and United States Air Force Veteran. Died Thursday, February 9. Viewing will be from 12-8 pm on Sunday, at Moore Southlawn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am on Monday, at Memorial Park Chapel, 5111 S Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home
