Shindhelm, Dorothy Darlene (Manning

Shindhelm, Dorothy Darlene (Manning), 96 years. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Sunday, November 27. Memorial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, at the University Village Chapel.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs

