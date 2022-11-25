Sherrill, Bill, 97. Broken Arrow, US Nav

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Sherrill, Bill, 97. Broken Arrow, US Navy Veteran and Accountant. Died Saturday, November 19. No services are scheduled at this time.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

