Sheneman, Gaylord Chandler "Pete" Jr., 84. Broken Arrow, retired mechanic and Air Force veteran. Died Wednesday, February 1. Visitation 6-8 pm Thursday, Brown Funeral Home, Broken Arrow and service 1 pm Friday, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Broken Arrow. Brown, Broken Arrow
