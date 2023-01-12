 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Shawnee, Michael D., 56. Owasso, Quapaw

Shawnee, Michael D., 56. Owasso, Quapaw Tribal Council member. Died Monday, January 9. Funeral 9 AM, Friday, Downstream Casino Pavillion, Quapaw, OK. Fitzgerald Ivy

