Sharpnack, Lois, 77. Hominy, Retail Clerk. Died Tuesday, April 11. Visitation will be 1 - 6 pm, Sunday, at Powell Funeral Home in Hominy, Oklahoma. Funeral Service will be held 10:30 am, Monday, April 17, at the Frist Baptist Church in Hominy, Oklahoma . Chapman-Black Funeral Home
