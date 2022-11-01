 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shafer, Vaughn D., 91. Claremore, Army

  • 0

Shafer, Vaughn D., 91. Claremore, Army veteran and hospital purchasing agent. Died September 30, 2022. Graveside memorial service 11:30 am Monday, November 7, at Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage, Tulsa

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert