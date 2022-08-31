 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Shade Jr., Leo, 80

Tulsa. Shade Jr., Leo, 80. Army Veteran. Died Thursday, August 25. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, at 1:00 p.m., at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Vian. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home

