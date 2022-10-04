 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Seratte, II, Floyd Grant, 75. Oologah

Seratte, II, Floyd Grant, 75. Oologah, Retired Welder and Army Veteran. Died Saturday, October 1. Visitation will be 12 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, at the Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Friday, at the Oologah Assembly of God Church. Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home

