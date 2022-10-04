Seratte, II, Floyd Grant, 75. Oologah, Retired Welder and Army Veteran. Died Saturday, October 1. Visitation will be 12 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, at the Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Friday, at the Oologah Assembly of God Church. Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home
