Sehested, Edel, 88. Wagoner, Bookkeeper

Sehested, Edel, 88. Wagoner, Bookkeeper for the former Tulsa Tribune. Died Tuesday, December 6th. Remembrance Service 2:00 PM Saturday, at Evergreen Baptist Church, Bixby. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

