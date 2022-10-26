 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Seay, Wayne, 92. Sand Springs, Retired

Seay, Wayne, 92. Sand Springs, Retired from Dow Chemical & U.S. Marine Corp. Veteran. Died Sunday, October 23. Graveside Service Thursday, 1 pm, South Heights Cemetery Sapulpa. Mannford Funeral Home

