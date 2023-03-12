Seanard, Lula Jane, 81. Sand Springs, Customer Service Walgreens. Died Wednesday March 8. Visitation held of Monday, March 13, from 12 to 7 pm, with the family receiving friends from 5 to 7 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral services on Tuesday, March 14, at 11 am, at Broadway Baptist Church, Sand Springs. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service
