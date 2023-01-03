 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Seagle, Sandra J., 64. Tulsa, Retired Office Administrator. Died Sunday, December 27. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, January 5, at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

