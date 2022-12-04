 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Scott, Wanda Jean, 93. Tulsa, TV Personality with the long running Joe Kreiger Sportsman Show on Channel 2. Died Wednesday, November 30. Service pending. Ninde Brookside

