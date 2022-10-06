 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Schwartz, William "Bill", 89. Pawnee

Schwartz, William "Bill", 89. Pawnee, President, Sheffield Steel, US Army Veteran. Died Saturday, October 1. Vistitation Friday, from 12 noon to 8 pm, with family receiving friends from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral services Saturday, at Sand Springs United Methodist Church at 1:00 pm. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

