Schultz, Melvin, 96. Sapulpa, Served in the U.S. Army and retired clerk for the U.S Postal Service . Died Friday, December 23. Visitation will be Thursday, December 29th from 4-7pm at Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 30th at 1pm at Canyon Road Baptist Church, 8550 S 49th W Ave, Sapulpa. Smith Funeral Home

