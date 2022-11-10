 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Schultz, Dianna, 66. Sallisaw, OK

Schultz, Dianna, 66. Sallisaw, OK, disabled. Died 11/09/2022. Dianna Jo Schultz passed away on November 9, 2022. Forever Memories Funeral Services Inc. Sallisaw, OK

