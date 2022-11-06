Schula, Paul Michael, 58. Tulsa, Salesma

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Schula, Paul Michael, 58. Tulsa, Salesman. Died Sunday, October 30. Celebration of Life Service will be 3:00 PM, Friday, November 11th at Floral Haven Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

