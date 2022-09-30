 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scholtz, Barbara, 85. Tulsa, Wife and

  • 0

Scholtz, Barbara, 85. Tulsa, Wife and Mother. Died Sunday, September 25, 2022. A Viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. -12:30 p.m., with a Rosary to follow at 12:30 p.m., then Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m., all services on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Calvary Mausoleum Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert