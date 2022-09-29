Schneider, Leon, 87. Broken Arrow, Pasto

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Schneider, Leon, 87. Broken Arrow, Pastor. Died Saturday, September 24. Visitation: 12-8PM, Wednesday, Funeral Service: 11AM, Thursday, at Hayhurst Chapel in Broken Arrow. Hayhurst Funeral Home

