Schmitz, Daniel Patrick, 63. Tulsa, Teacher and Coach at Bishop Kelley High School. Died Sunday, January 1, 2023. A Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., on Friday with a Vigil Service starting at 6:00 p.m. both at the chapel at Bishop Kelley. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

