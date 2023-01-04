Schmitz, Daniel Patrick, 63. Tulsa, Teacher and Coach at Bishop Kelley High School. Died Sunday, January 1, 2023. A Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., on Friday with a Vigil Service starting at 6:00 p.m. both at the chapel at Bishop Kelley. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.