Scattergood, Bill, 76. Tulsa, US Army

Scattergood, Bill, 76. Tulsa, US Army Veteran and Fraud Investigator. Died Thursday, December 29. Memorial service will be 10am, Tuesday, January 10 at Hayhurst Funeral Home.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

