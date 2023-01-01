 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Scattergood, Bill, 76. Tulsa, Retired Us Army Veteran and Oil and Gas Fraud Investigator. Died Thursday, December 29. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

