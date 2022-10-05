 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Savage, Byron Lee, 71. Bixby, Custom Silkscreen Printer. Died Sunday, October 2. Visitation 5:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home. Services 10:00 am Saturday, Downtown Church of Christ. Leonard-Marker

