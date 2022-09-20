Bradley, Maxine, 95. Sapulpa, CFO. Died Tuesday, September 13. Visitation at 2-6pm on Tuesday, at Schaudt`s Tulsa Funeral Service. Graveside Service at 10:30am on Wednesday, at Green Hill Memorial Park in Sapulpa. Memorial Service at 1pm on Wednesday, at Schaudt`s Tulsa Funeral Service. Schaudt`s Tulsa Funeral Service
