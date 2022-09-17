Bradley, Virginia, 95. Sapulpa, CFO. Died Tuesday, September 15, 2022. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 20 at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service from 2:00-6:00 PM. Burial will be at 1:00PM on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Green Hill Memorial Gardens, Sapulpa. A celebration of life will be at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, September 21 at Schaudt's Tulsa. . Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service
