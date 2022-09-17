 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Sapulpa

Bradley, Virginia, 95. Sapulpa, CFO. Died Tuesday, September 15, 2022. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 20 at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service from 2:00-6:00 PM. Burial will be at 1:00PM on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Green Hill Memorial Gardens, Sapulpa. A celebration of life will be at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, September 21 at Schaudt's Tulsa. . Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service

