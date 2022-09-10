 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Speers, Alvy, 79. Sapulpa, Diesel Mechanic, Army Veteran. Died Wednesday, September 7. Visitation will be Monday, from 4-7 pm at Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa. Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, at Oakwood Cemetery in Mounds.. Smith Funeral Home

