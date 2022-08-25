 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Sandra Hogue, Jenks, formerly of Cleora

Jenks, formerly of Cleora. Hogue, Sandra, 76. Died Thursday, August 18. Graveside service were held August 24th, Condolences may be submitted to www.honoringmemories.com. Luginbuel Funeral Home

