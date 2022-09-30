 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Sanderson Sr. , Bobby Gene, 83. Tulsa

Sanderson Sr. , Bobby Gene, 83. Tulsa, Pipe Yard Worker. Died September 26, 2022. Visitation, Sunday, 2:00pm to 5:00pm at Dillon Funeral Service. Funeral Service, Monday, 2:00pm, Faith Bible Church, Tulsa. Dillon Funeral Service

