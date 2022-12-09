 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Sanders-DeGeorge, Diane Marie "Simons",

Sanders-DeGeorge, Diane Marie "Simons", 70. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Wednesday, December 7. 2022. Visitation: Sunday, 2:00 - 5:00. Funeral Service: Monday, 1:00. Both at Mark Griffith Funeral Home Chapel, Westwood.

