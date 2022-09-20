 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Sand Springs

Troll, Arthur R., 86 years. Sand Springs, Retired Tulsa Police Officer and U.S. Navy veteran. Died Friday, September 16. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, at Woodland Memorial Park. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

