Weaver, Kylee Jade, 16 years. Sand Springs, Charles Page High School student. Died Thursday, September 15. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, at HillSpring Church. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service
