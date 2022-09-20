 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Weaver, Kylee Jade, 16 years. Sand Springs, Charles Page High School student. Died Thursday, September 15. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, at HillSpring Church. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

