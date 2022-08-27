Sand Springs. Lumsden, James, 95. Owner/Operator. Died Friday, August 26. Visitation will be Sunday 2-5 pm at the Legacy Chapel. Funeral Services will be Monday at 2pm at the Legacy Chapel, Sand Springs. Dillon Funeral Service
