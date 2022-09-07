 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Sand Springs

Sand Springs. Blaylock, Charles L., 77. Warehouse Supervisor and US Navy Veteran. Died Saturday, September 3. Visitation Wednesday 3-7 pm Floral Haven Funeral Home. Funeral Service, Thursday, 10 am at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

