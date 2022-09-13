 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Sand Springs

Phillips, Jane Ellen (Newcom), 84 years. Sand Springs, Law Office of Cynthia A. Phillips legal secretary. Died Saturday, September 10. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

