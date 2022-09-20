 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sand Springs

  • 0

Gibson, Ethan Ray, 17. Sand Springs, Student. Died Thursday, September 15. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 5:00pm-8:00pm, at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park. Funeral service will be Wednesday, 2:00pm-3:30pm, at Broadway Baptist Church. Burial to follow at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery. Dillon Funeral Service

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert