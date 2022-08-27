 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Sand Springs

Sand Springs. Younger, Jack Bradley, 69 years. Retired Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless Facility Manager. Died Wednesday, August 24. Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Monday, at Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs

