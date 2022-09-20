Bennett, Homer Wayne, 76 years. Sand Springs, Retired W.C. Norris machinist and U.S. Army veteran. Died Saturday, September 17. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m., Thursday, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Prayer service will be 7 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service
