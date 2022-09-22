 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sand Springs formerly of Tulsa

  • 0

Bales, Phyllis C., 79. Sand Springs formerly of Tulsa, Real Estate Agent with Coldwell Banker. Died Monday, September 5. Celebration of Life Noon Saturday, Olivet Baptist Church, Sand Springs. Moores Southlawn

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert