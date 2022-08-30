 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

San Bernardino, CA (formerly Claremore)

San Bernardino, CA (formerly Claremore). Shelby, James Michael, 69. Truck Driver. Died Sunday, August 21. Graveside Service, 11am, Thursday, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

