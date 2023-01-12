 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Sago, Derek, 41. Tulsa, Laborer. Died Tuesday, January 3. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 18th from 5-8 pm. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 19th at 2 pm. All services will be held at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service located at 5757 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service

