Sager, Michael E.C., 76. Tulsa, Blue Dom

Sager, Michael E.C., 76. Tulsa, Blue Dome Properties, LLC owner and developer. Died Thursday, January 12. Celebration of Life 1-3pm Saturday, at the Gateway Event Center, 851 E Admiral Blvd. Ninde Brookside|Mosaic.

