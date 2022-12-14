 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Safavi, Jeanne, 89. Tulsa, Homemaker

Safavi, Jeanne, 89. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Sunday, December 11. Rosary 6 PM Thursday, Moore's Rosewood Chapel, Tulsa, Ok. Funeral Mass 10AM Friday, Holy Family Cathedral, Tulsa, Ok. Moore's Rosewood Chapel

