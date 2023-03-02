Sabos, James George, 97. Tulsa, Wonder Bread Company Salesman & Delivery/Truck Driver and WWII Navy veteran. Died Tuesday, February 28. Funeral service 11:30 am, Saturday, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1222 S. Guthrie, followed by burial in Rose Hill Memorial Park. Ninde Brookside
