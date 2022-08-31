 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ryel, Scott, 52

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa. Ryel, Scott, 52. Retail Manager. Died Thursday, August 18. Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Friday, September 2 at 10:00 at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel. Urn Interment to follow at Timber Ridge Cemetery. Hayhurst

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert