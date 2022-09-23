 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rutledge, Meredith E. , 88

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 23 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Rutledge, Meredith E. , 88. Tulsa, Medical Transcriptionist. Died Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, at Southern Hills United Methodist Church. Visitation 6PM-8PM Friday, at Moore Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert