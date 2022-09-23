Rutledge, Meredith E. , 88. Tulsa, Medical Transcriptionist. Died Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, at Southern Hills United Methodist Church. Visitation 6PM-8PM Friday, at Moore Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn Chapel
